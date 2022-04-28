- The GBP/JPY is registering gains of 2.03% in April as the end of the month looms.
- Thursday’s Bank of Japan interest rate decision weighed on the JPY as the BoJ doubled down on stimulus, despite a worldwide high inflationary scenario.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Bear’s failure to push the pair below 160.00 opened the door for further upside; further gains lie ahead.
The GBP/JPY stages a comeback but fails to reclaim 164.00 despite an upbeat market mood and a dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ), which kept rates unchanged and reiterated its accommodative stance on Thursday amidst a worldwide environment of elevated prices. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 163.01.
Asian equity futures have followed Wall Street’s mood, leading to a higher open. China’s coronavirus woes which tempered investors’ mood, appear to ease as Shanghai relaxed restrictions while the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues. Alongside global central bank tightening, those factors cloud an environment that could trigger a recession. On Thursday, the US Department of Commerce reported that the Q1’s GDP contracted by 1.4%.
Elsewhere, on Thursday’s session, the GBP/JPY opened near the open at around 161.00 and rallied on fundamental news that weighed on the JPY, lifting the pair towards 164.25, the daily high for a 300-pip gain. However, the GBP/JPY retreated and settled around the 163.00 mark.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY remains upward biased after plummeting 800-pips in the week, though the 160.00 thresholds put a lid on the GBP/JPY fall. On Wednesday, the GBP/JPY bounced off those lows, helped by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shift from bearish to the bullish territory. Along with a morning star pattern (a three-candlestick formation), those factors could pave the way for further GBP/JPY gains.
The GBP/JPY’s first resistance would be the 164.00 mark. A break above would expose March’s 28 daily high at 164.65, followed by the figure at 165.00. Once cleared, GBP/JPY’s bear’s next challenge would be 166.00.
Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.01
|Today Daily Change
|1.98
|Today Daily Change %
|1.23
|Today daily open
|161.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.31
|Daily SMA50
|158.9
|Daily SMA100
|156.79
|Daily SMA200
|154.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.39
|Previous Daily Low
|159.64
|Previous Weekly High
|168.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.64
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.48
