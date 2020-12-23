GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 139.00 mark, 200-hour SMA

- GBP/JPY built on the overnight bounce and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
The GBP/JPY cross edged higher through the first half of the European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 139.00 mark in the last hour. The mentioned level coincides with 200-hour SMA and a sustained move beyond will set the stage for additional gains.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have again started moving into the bullish territory and favour bullish traders. However, neutral oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through strength beyond weekly tops, around mid-139.00s, above which the GBP/JPY cross could aim back to reclaim the key 140.00 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 140.30-40 heavy supply zone.
On the flip side, the 138.50-45 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the overnight swing lows, around the 138.00 round-figure mark. A convincing break below will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt some technical selling.
The GBP/JPY cross might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall to retest sub-137.00 levels, or weekly lows touched on Monday. The next relevant support is pegged near the 136.55 region, marking a three-month-old ascending trend-line, which should act as a strong base.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|138.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.23
|Daily SMA50
|137.97
|Daily SMA100
|137.89
|Daily SMA200
|135.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.2
|Previous Daily Low
|138
|Previous Weekly High
|140.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|140.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.36
