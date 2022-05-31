- The GBP/JPY extends its weekly gains up by 1.14%.
- Sentiment begins to shift positively, which could propel the GBP higher.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Upward biased, but facing solid resistance around 162.18.
The British pound gains against the Japanese yen, albeit a risk-off market mood that usually benefits the Japanese yen, but the rally in the USD/JPY weighed on the JPY. At 162.31. the GBP/JPY gains some 0.20% as the Asian Pacific session begins.
Sentiment begins to shift positively but remains mixed
Asian equity futures fluctuate, portraying a mixed open. Meanwhile, US equities are rising, illustrating that month-end flows were the main reason for a dismal market mood. Sentiment-wise, any news from China regarding the coronavirus could shift market players’ mood. Additionally to the aforementioned, traders need to be aware of the release of China’s Caixin PMI for May, expected at 48, with April’s reading at 46.
The GBP/JPY Tuesday’s price action shows that the cross-currency opened near the 161.30s, 40 pips above the 160.94 daily low. However, the pair jumped as the JPY weakened, undermined by rising US Treasury yields, and underpinned the greenback. So, the GBP/JPY broke Tuesday’s early high at 161.95 and rallied 40 pips further, reaching a weekly high around 163.35.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY remains upward biased and poised for a re-test of April’s 28 daily high around 164.25. However, the cross-currency would face a wall of resistance levels on its way north. Nonetheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above the 50-midline in the bullish territory has enough room to spare before reaching overbought conditions.
Therefore, the EUR/JPY first supply zone would be May 9 high at 162.18. Break above would expose May 5 daily high at 163.57, followed by May 2 cycle high at 163.89. Once cleared, the EUR/JPY could rally towards April’s 28 cycle high at 164.25.
On the flip side, the GBP/JPY first support would be the 50-DMA at 161.70. A breach of the latter would expose May 31 low at 160.94, followed by May 30 daily low at 160.25.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|161.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.17
|Daily SMA50
|161.68
|Daily SMA100
|158.41
|Daily SMA200
|155.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.53
|Previous Daily Low
|160.48
|Previous Weekly High
|161.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|158
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls are moving in again within bullish territory ahead of GDP
AUD/USD bulls driving higher, but a correction could be on the cards. Aussie is near the highs of the Asian session pre-Tokyop open. The GDP data today will be keenly eyed for further clues as to the path of interest rates in Australia.
EUR/USD oscillates above 1.0730 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, Eurozone and US data
EUR/USD is juggling around 1.0733 ahead of multiple economic events. An improvement is expected in the eurozone jobless rate at 6.7% vs. 6.8% earlier. ECB policymaker is expecting two consecutive rate hikes in June and September by 25 bps.
Gold sees more downside to near $1,820 ahead of Manufacturing PMI
Gold price has given a downside break from its previous consolidation formed in a $1,846.20-1,864.16 range in the New York session. The precious metal has turned extremely volatile as investors are bracing for a rise in the extent of the hawkish stance to be dictated by the Fed in June.
Where to buy before Bitcoin price rallies to $35,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!