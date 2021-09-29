GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-SMA to stay beyond 150.00

- GBP/JPY holds onto corrective pullback from weekly low.
- Weaker Momentum questions recovery moves below three-month-old horizontal resistance.
- 100-DMA, descending resistance line from July add to the upside filters.
- Multiple supports marked during the last 10 weeks lure bears below 200-SMA.
GBP/JPY keeps the U-turn from 200-DMA around 150.40 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair bounces off a one-week low, flashed the previous day.
However, the downbeat Momentum line doesn’t favor the rebound while multiple levels marked since early July also challenges the pair buyers around 151.20.
If the GBP/JPY prices manage to cross the 151.20 hurdle, the quote may revisit the early September levels surrounding 152.30 but a descending trend line from July 06 and 100-DMA, respectively near 152.50 and 152.65, will question the bulls afterward.
Alternatively, the 200-DMA level near 150.10 and the 150.00 threshold limit the pair’s short-term downside ahead of the multiple support-area between 149.30 and 149.20, established since July 19.
In a case where GBP/JPY bears remain dominant below 149.20, July’s low surrounding 148.50 will be on their radars.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|150.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.35
|Daily SMA50
|151.58
|Daily SMA100
|152.71
|Daily SMA200
|150
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.57
|Previous Daily Low
|150.54
|Previous Weekly High
|151.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.96
|Previous Monthly High
|153.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.19
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
GBP/USD bulls flushed out as US dollar soars
GBP/USD was sent packing all the way to the lowest levels since the end of 2020 with two-fold risk sentiment. These included soaring natural gas prices and petrol shortages in Britain due to Brexit Supply chain constraints as well as a global equity selloff on Tuesday.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?