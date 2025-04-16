GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears extend control as Pound weakens near 188

The most compelling signal comes from the moving averages. The 20-day SMA at 191.292, the 100-day at 192.269, and the 200-day at 193.184 are all firmly sloping downward. Short-term averages such as the 10-day EMA (189.174) and SMA (188.644) also reinforce the bearish trajectory, with the price continuing to trade below all of them.

The overall technical picture is bearish. The MACD prints a fresh sell signal, confirming ongoing downside momentum. While the RSI at 41.24 remains in neutral territory, it shows a gradual approach toward oversold conditions. Similarly, the Stochastic %K at 37.23 and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) at -69.48 remain neutral, yet do little to challenge the prevailing negative bias.

The GBP/JPY pair continued to edge lower on Wednesday, falling toward the 188 zone and marking a daily decline of nearly 0.9%. The cross remains anchored near the bottom of its range between 187.668 and 189.664, reinforcing the weight of recent selling pressure.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.