- GBP/JPY reverses the week-start rebound while taking a U-turn from a six-month-old resistance line.
- Oscillators, sustained trading beyond monthly support keeps buyers hopeful.
- 50-DMA adds to the downside filters, 175.00 could lure bulls during a strong run-up.
GBP/JPY takes offers to renew intraday low around 166.60, reversing the week-start run-up, as it drops towards one-month-old support during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen cross again reverses from the six-month-old upward-sloping resistance line.
However, bullish MACD signals and the steady RSI requires the GBP/JPY bears to remain cautious unless they break the aforementioned support line, around 166.20 by the press time, as well as conquer the 166.00 thresholds.
Following that, a downward trajectory towards the 50-DMA support of 163.10 becomes imminent.
Though, the 160.00 psychological magnet and the monthly low near 159.70 could challenge the GBP/JPY sellers afterward.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the ascending resistance line from April, around 169.85, as well as a successful break of the 170.00 round figure, becomes necessary for the GBP/JPY buyers.
In that case, a run-up toward the February 2016 high near 175.00 will be much more likely on the bull’s radar.
Overall, GBP/JPY remains on the buyer’s radar despite the latest pullback from the key resistance line. However, the odds of the short-term downside can't be ruled out.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.87
|Today Daily Change
|-1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|167.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.22
|Daily SMA50
|162.93
|Daily SMA100
|163.58
|Daily SMA200
|161.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|169.58
|Previous Daily Low
|164.95
|Previous Weekly High
|170.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.95
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|169.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|171.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|174.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops 400 pips, highly volatile
USD/JPY is highly volatile ahead of the Tokyo fix, climbing 149.71 and plummeting to 145.80. Japan's finance minister Suzuki said earlier that they are confronting speculators.
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6400 on downbeat Aussie PMI, RBA’s Kent
AUD/USD pares recent gains after an upbeat start to the week, renews intraday low of late. Aussie PMIs for October came in softer, RBA’s Kent signals further rates increases but size, timing will depend upon data.
GBP/USD: A strong open targets 1.1400
GBP/USD bulls move in at the start of the week in bullish gap. Bulls eye the 1.1500 area for the days ahead. In politics, UK Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak did not strike a deal this weekend putting Sunak firmly on course for the leader.
Gold to kiss $1,660 in no time amid vulnerable DXY, PMIs grab focus
Gold price is marching towards the immediate hurdle of $1,660.00 sharply as the positive market sentiment witnessed on Friday is expected to continue further. XAU/USD picked significant bids around the two-year low at $1,614.85.
XRP price might rally back to $0.50, heres why
XRP price shows potential for more upside price action. Key levels have been defined. XRP price shows strength after a persistent week of bearish price action. After an 18% mudslide on the month, the bulls accomplished a 10% rally.