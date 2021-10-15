GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Advances toward five months highs above 156.00

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/JPY continues with its weekly gains on Friday in the early European session.
  • A successful weekly close above 156.00 will expose 2018 highs.
  • Momentum oscillator supports bullish momentum.

The GBP/JPY cross-currency pair pushes higher on Friday morning. The pair remains on track to book gains for the second week in a row. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 155.96, up 0.37% on the day.

GBP/JPY daily chart

On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross currency pair has risen sharply after breaking the strong long-time resistance barrier near the 152.90-153.00 zone.

The pair touched the 156.00 mark for the first time since May. A successful weekly close above 156.00 would open the doors for the 2018 highs near 156.61.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds within the overbought zone, which signifies the underlying bullish sentiment.

On the reverse side, the bears would meet the 155.00 horizontal support level and then this Tuesday’s low at 153.68. The GBP/JPY bears would then approach the 153.00 psychological mark.

GBP/JPY additional levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 155.98
Today Daily Change 0.54
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 155.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.68
Daily SMA50 151.62
Daily SMA100 152.48
Daily SMA200 150.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 155.75
Previous Daily Low 154.67
Previous Weekly High 152.94
Previous Weekly Low 150.22
Previous Monthly High 152.85
Previous Monthly Low 148.96
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 155.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 155.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 154.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 154.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 153.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 155.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 156.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 156.98

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed

EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market sentiment. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters

The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls testing bears’ commitment at crucial daily resistance, US consumer data eyed

Gold bulls testing bears’ commitment at crucial daily resistance, US consumer data eyed

Gold price trades listless amid bets of earlier Fed rate hike and risk-on mood. Treasury yields attempt a bounce amid upbeat mood, ahead of Retail Sales. Gold price still awaits a daily/ weekly closing above the critical 200-DMA.

Gold News

SEC tweet ignites speculation of impending Bitcoin ETF approval

SEC tweet ignites speculation of impending Bitcoin ETF approval

The US SEC has recently tweeted to ask investors to assess the risks and rewards of investing in a fund that is tied to Bitcoin futures contracts. The post sparked speculation in the crypto community that the regulator is ready to approve a Bitcoin ETF.

Read more

US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases

US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases

Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures