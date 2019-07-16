GBP/JPY plummets to fresh 6-month lows, below mid-134.00s

- Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties continue to weigh on the British Pound.
- Upbeat UK wage growth figures did little to lend support or stall the downfall.
- The focus now shifts to a scheduled speech by the BoE Governor Mark Carney.
The GBP/JPY cross remained heavily offered through the early European session and dropped to fresh six-month lows, around mid-134.00s in the last hour.
The cross extended last week's rejection slide from the 136.00 round figure mark and remained under some selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Tuesday amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
Adding to this, the prevalent cautious mood around equity markets further boosted the Japanese Yen's relative safe-haven status and collaborated to the pair's ongoing slide to the lowest level since early-January.
Meanwhile, Tuesday's upbeat release of UK average earnings data might extend some support to the British Pound and turned out to be the only factor helping ease the bearish pressure, at least for the time being.
However, given that the cross has already found acceptance below the key 135.00 psychological mark, any attempted bounce might now be seen as a selling opportunity and hence, runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Moving ahead, the BoE Governor Mark Carney's scheduled speech might influence market expectations about the central bank's monetary policy outlook and produce some fresh short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|135.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.14
|Daily SMA50
|137.99
|Daily SMA100
|141.99
|Daily SMA200
|142.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.85
|Previous Daily Low
|134.94
|Previous Weekly High
|136.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.08
|Previous Monthly High
|138.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays weaker below 1.1250 post-ZEW, focus on US data
The bearish pressure around the Euro remains intact amid downbeat German and Eurozone ZEW surveys and broad USD strength, with EUR/USD meandering near 1.1240 region ahead of US data and EC President vote.
GBP/USD eyes a test of 6-month lows amid mixed UK jobs, ahead of Carney
The GBP/USD pair is set to test the six-month lows of 1.2440, as the selling pressure around the pound remains unabated amid slowing UK jobs growth and fears of a no-deal Brexit. Carney's speech and US data in focus.
USD/JPY turns back below 108.00 mark, focus remains on US data, Powell’s speech
Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the JPY and prompts some selling. A modest pickup in the USD demand might help limit the downside, for now. Traders now eye US retail sales data and Powell’s speech for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support
Given the recent bullish momentum since late-May, the triangle might still be categorized as a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause and thus, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
US consumption trends: Retail Sales expected to keep healthy growth
US Retail Sales expected to keep a very stable and positive trend. Most of the consumption trends look good, with optimist surveys and nice housing data. Higher consumption is not translating into higher inflation.