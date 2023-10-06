GBP/JPY pinning back into the week's highs as market risk appetite recovers for Friday

- The GBP/JPY is catching a late-week lift as investors jump back into risk assets.
- Market sentiment has flipped positive to close out the trading week.
- The US NFP printing has sent the entire market broadly risk-on and most pairs are recovering the week's downside action.
The GBP/JPY is tapping into the week's highs near 182.80 after catching a firm lift on rebounding investor market sentiment, climbing a full 1% from the day's lows just past the 181.00 handle and is now testing 182.75 after a 180-pip climb.
Broader markets went firmly risk-on following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data beat, with the NFP showing 336K jobs added to the US economy, well above the forecast 170K. Market sentiment has turned firmly bullish on the bumper reading, sending risk assets back into weekly highs, sending markets broadly into the green for the Friday trading session.
The GBP/JPY tapped into 182.80 on the post-NFP market run-up, and is currently trading into 182.70 as the trading week wraps up another Friday session.
Japanese Labor Cash Earnings missed expectations in the early Friday trading session, holding flat at the previous printing of 1.1% and flubbing market expectations of a rise to 1.5%, and Guppy traders will be looking ahead to Monday's UK BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales on Monday, which last showed similar retail sales rising 4.3% for the annualized period into August.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The GBP/JPY is set to close out Friday's trading session firmly bid, testing the week's highs near 182.80 after rising from Friday's early lows near the 181.00 psychological level.
The GBP/JPY is catching a near-term bullish bounce on the daily candles, climbing from Tuesday's low near 178.00 and lifting into the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) just north of current price action at 183.36.
The Guppy has been treading water in firmly bullish territory in the long-term, with candlesticks still trading well above the 200-day SMA at 172.00, and the tricky challenge for GBP/JPY bidders will be pushing the pair back above August's highs past the 186.00 handle.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.74
|Today Daily Change
|1.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93
|Today daily open
|181.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.3
|Daily SMA50
|183.33
|Daily SMA100
|181.06
|Daily SMA200
|172.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.08
|Previous Daily Low
|180.29
|Previous Weekly High
|183.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.89
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|181.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|182.12
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-week highs at 1.0600 after NFP
EUR/USD reached 1.0600, marking the highest level in a week. The pair is currently consolidating around 1.0580, showing a modest weekly increase. Surprisingly, the US Dollar weakened on Friday, despite the release of strong Nonfarm Payrolls data for September.
GBP/USD advances to test 1.2260 as Dollar slides
GBP/USD regained traction and rose to 1.2260, slightly below last week's high. The impressive US September jobs report initially boosted the US Dollar, but the gains were short-lived as it later reversed to the downside.
Gold recovers to $1,830 as US yields retreat
Gold price turned north and rose to the $1,830 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated below 4.8% after rising toward 4.9% with the immediate reaction to the US September jobs report and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.
Mullen Automotive drops 3% on higher Nonfarm Payrolls print
Mullen Automotive (MULN), the electric vehicle (EV) penny stock that has been threatened with delisting by the NASDAQ exchange, has gradually seen its share price stabilize over the past week.