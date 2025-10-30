TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY jumps from lows and nears 203.00 on BoJ's dovishness

  • The Pound bounces up against a weaker Yen and returns to the mid-range of the 202.00s
  • BoJ's decision to keep rates on hold disappointed investors and sent the Yen Tumbling.
  • The Pound had sold off earlier this week amid fresh concerns about UK's public finances.
GBP/JPY jumps from lows and nears 203.00 on BoJ's dovishness
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Pound is retracing previous losses against a weaker Japanese Yen on Thursday, as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) met expectations and stood pat on interest rates. The pair has bounced up from three-week lows at 200.57 to reach session highs right above 202.50 at the European session opening times.

The BoJ kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5% for the sixth consecutive time and reaffirmed its commitment to continue tightening monetary policies if economic projections are met. Investors, however, have been disappointed, as the number of dissenting votes calling for a rate hike remained at two, and have sent the Yen tumbling across the board.

Ueda strikes a dovish note

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's press release has failed to provide any significant support to the Yen. Ueda assessed that economic growth is likely to be modest as trade policies lead to a slowdown in global growth and that underlying inflation will gradually increase, to reach levels in line with the target of price stability in the mid-term.

The outlook on monetary policy, however, has been tilted to the dovish side, as the BoJ Governor played down concerns of falling behind the curve with interest rate hikes and said that he has no present ideas about the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Sterling was hammered earlier this week after the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) slashed its productivity growth forecasts for the next five years by 0.3%, which is likely to add a GBP 20 billion hole to the already strained public finances.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 in European trading on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on broad US Dollar weakness after US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping made some progress on the trade front. Meanwhile, the German economic growth stalled over the quarter in Q3. The focus is now on EU GDP ahead of the ECB policy decision. 

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD holds the previous day's late rebound above 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The pair gains positive traction amid a modest US Dollar weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders. 

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold sticks to its intraday bullish bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through buying amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar attracts some sellers and moves away from an over two-week high touched on Wednesday amid concerns about economic risks.

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat for the third consecutive monetary policy meeting; holding the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers