GBP/JPY looking for support from 181.40 as Sterling falls back, Yen gains

- GBP/JPY down 0.70% in Monday trading as Pound Sterling recedes.
- Risk aversion market flows are sending investors into safe havens.
- Market concerns about an economic slowdown continue to sap market confidence.
The GBP/JPY has declined 125 from Monday's peak near 182.25 as the Pound Sterling (GBP) swoons against the safer Japanese Yen (JPY). Broader market sentiment has soured to kick off the new trading week, and early gains are giving way to deepening red as Monday rounds the corner into Tuesday's Asia market session.
The Pound Sterling is broadly expected to suffer with an overly cautious Bank of England (BoE) at the helm; an unexpected rate hike pause from the UK's central bank, coupled with incredibly dovish language from various BoE officials, exposes the GBP to the downside unless inflation returns in a meaningfully-enough way to jumpstart the BoE's rate hike decision-making.
Traders hoping for inspiration from the economic calendar are in for a disappointing trading week, with little of note on the data docket for either currency.
Japan's Tankan Manufacturing Index & Outlook figures for the third quarter exceeded expectations on Monday. The Tankan Manufacturing Index printed at a solid 9, well above the forecast 6 and easily beating the previous print of 5.
The Tankan Manufacturing Outlook also beat the books, climbing from the previous 9 to print at a nice round 10, handily wiping out the market forecast of 5.
The only remaining notable data for the week will be Thursday's wage figures from Japan, due at 23:30 GMT.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The Guppy's backslide from Friday's peak near 182.80 is seeing hourly candles bounce from a near-term raising trendline marked in from last week's swing low into 180.90, and bidders will be looking to gain enough momentum to make a break for the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 181.90.
The downside is starting to open up wide, and short-side pressure is mounting to take the GBP/JPY into September's lows near 180.80.
On the daily candlesticks, the GBP/JPY continues to lose its nerve, waffling from August's swing high above 186.00 to trade on the bearish side of the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) currently settling into the 183.00 handle.
With technical support coming from the 100-day SMA just south of the 181.00 handle, GBP traders will have their work cut out for them if they're going to halt a long-term decline to the 200-day SMA far below current price action at 172.00.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|182.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.09
|Daily SMA50
|183.33
|Daily SMA100
|180.68
|Daily SMA200
|171.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.03
|Previous Daily Low
|181.89
|Previous Weekly High
|183.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.89
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184
EUR/USD hits fresh daily lows under 1.0500
EUR/USD continued to face downward pressure and matched last week's low at 1.0487. It is hovering around 1.0500, as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield reached 4.70%, a level not seen since 2007.
GBP/USD drops to six-month lows, eyes 1.2100
GBP/USD retreated further and dropped to 1.2107, hitting the lowest since mid-April. The pair remains under pressure amid higher US Treasury yields, following better-than-expected ISM September Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold approaches $1,800 as demand for the USD prevails Premium
Spot Gold fell to a fresh multi-month low of $1,827.11 a troy ounce on Monday amid resurgent US Dollar demand. The Greenback suffered a minor setback at the beginning of the week, as generally encouraging Chinese data and upbeat United States (US) news underpinned the mood.
Three altcoins that have kickstarted Q4 rally: LINK, RDNT, FLOKI
Crypto market volatility seems to be making a comeback with the start of 2023’s fourth quarter , and some altcoins are already making headway. Chainlink (LINK), Radiant Capital (RDNT) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are some cryptos that are showing aggressive upside moves.
NIO contracts 2% as Tesla delivery decline weighs on EV sector
Nio (NIO) stock dropped 2.3% on Monday morning despite meeting its quarterly delivery target for the third quarter. Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 production and delivery decline is the culprit.