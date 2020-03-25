GBP/JPY jumps to near 2-week tops, further beyond 1.3300 mark

- GBP/JPY added to the overnight gains and extended its recovery from multi-year lows.
- Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the JPY and remained supportive of the move.
- Fears over an imminent global recession might keep a lid on any strong follow-through.
The buying interest around the British pound picked up pace in the last hour and lifted the GBP/JPY cross to two-week tops, closer to mid-133.00s.
A combination of factors assisted the cross to build on its recent strong recovery move from multi-year lows and gain some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
The rebound rebounded after the UK imposed stricter lockdown measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and was further supported by Wednesday mostly in line UK consumer inflation figures.
This coupled with improving global risk-sentiment undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and further contributed to the pair's positive move for the fourth session in the previous five.
Investors' confidence got a strong boost in the wake of the Fed's open-ended/unlimited QE and the US Senate's agreement on a stimulus package to offset any negative impact from the virus outbreak.
Meanwhile, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the 132.00 round-figure mark further contributed to the pair's strong momentum on Wednesday.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or opt to lighten their positions amid mounting fears over an imminent global recession, which should benefit the JPY's safe-haven status.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.93
|Today Daily Change
|2.12
|Today Daily Change %
|1.62
|Today daily open
|130.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.04
|Daily SMA50
|139.38
|Daily SMA100
|140.68
|Daily SMA200
|137.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.44
|Previous Daily Low
|127.93
|Previous Weekly High
|132.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.07
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.19 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and trades above 1.19. Optimism prevails after the US Senate seals a stimulus deal. UK CPI came out at 1.7% as expected, and Thursday's BOE decision is awaited.
EUR/USD trading above 1.08 after Senate seals stimulus deal
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.08 after the US Senate approved a multi-trillion stimulus bill to mitigate coronavirus fallout. German IFO figures and Covid-19 updates are eyed.
Crypto market decides the road ahead
The crypto market is still deciding who will lead the next uptrend. Bitcoin is using its position as the undisputed king of the crypto board to increase its dominance level to 67.64% of the market capitalization.
Gold: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback targeting $1,600
Gold prices step back from two-week high. While overbought RSI could be considered as a reason for the latest pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 09-16 fall, near $1,607, seems to hold the key for the metal’s drop towards 1,600.
WTI uninspired by US stimulus led risk-on, trims gains to test
Easing global growth concerns following the US agreement on the coronavirus stimulus deal did lift the risk sentient, however, failed to boost the recovery momentum in WTI (oil futures on NYMEX), as the rates head back towards the $24 mark.