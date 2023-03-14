GBP/JPY jumps back closer to mid-162.00s, bulls flirt with the key 200-day SMA

- GBP/JPY catches fresh bids on Tuesday and climbs closer to the 200-day SMA barrier.
- A positive risk tone, the BoJ’s dovish outlook undermines the JPY and lends support.
- Expectations for more rate hikes by the BoE benefit the GBP and favour bullish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 160.00 psychological mark, or a one-month low and gains some follow-through traction on Tuesday. The momentum remains uninterrupted through the mid-European session and lifts spot prices back closer to a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 163.40 region in the last hour.
A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. The JPY is further pressured by speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its dovish stance to support the fragile domestic economy. It is worth mentioning that the incoming BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently stressed the need to maintain the ultra-loose policy settings and said that the central bank isn't seeking a quick move away from a decade of massive easing.
The British Pound, on the other hand, draws support from firming expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will hike interest rates again later this month. The mixed UK employment details released earlier this Tuesday did little to push back against bets for additional policy tightening by the BoE. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that the jobless rate held steady at 3.7% during the three months to January and the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell for the second straight month in February, offsetting a slight slowdown in wage growth figures.
That said, a strong pickup in demand for the US Dollar is seen weighing on the Sterling Pound and might keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/JPY cross, at least for the time being. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, however, favours bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, any meaningful dip might continue to attract fresh buyers and is more likely to remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|162.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.57
|Daily SMA50
|160.66
|Daily SMA100
|163.23
|Daily SMA200
|163.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.08
|Previous Daily Low
|160.05
|Previous Weekly High
|164.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.62
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
