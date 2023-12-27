GBP/JPY holds positive ground above 181.50, traders enter holiday mode

- GBP/JPY trades in positive territory for the third straight day on Wednesday.
- The UK's inflation dropped to its lowest level in nearly two years, prompting investors to expect a rate cut from the BoE in 2024.
- BoJ’s members were split between those who were cautious about raising rates and others who saw the need for a future exit.
The GBP/JPY cross holds positive ground during the early European session on Wednesday. The cross edges higher following the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) publication of its Summary of the December Meeting. The cross currently trades near 181.63, up 0.21% on the day.
The cooling inflation in the UK economy to its lowest rate in over two years, encouraging investors to raise their bets that the Bank of England (BoE) would cut the interest rates in the first half of next year. The markets are pricing in nearly 50% possibility of a rate cut by March 2024 and fully pricing in a BoE rate cut by May 2024.
About the data, the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3) came in weaker than market expectations, arriving at -0.1% QoQ versus 0% prior, while the annual GDP growth number expanded by 0.3% from the previous reading of 0.6%. Additionally, November’s UK Retail Sales climbed 1.3% MoM from 0% in October.
On the JPY’s front, the BoJ released the Summary of Opinions from the December Monetary Policy meeting on Wednesday. While the board maintained an ultra-loose policy and kept its dovish guidance unchanged, the members were split between those who were cautious about raising rates and others who saw the need to start preparing for a future exit.
The BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the possibility of achieving the central bank’s inflation target was "gradually rising, and it would consider exiting policy if prospects of sustainably achieving the 2% target increased sufficiently. Nonetheless, many market participants anticipate the BOJ to end its negative rate policy in 2024, with some expecting a policy shift in January or April.
Moving on, the Japanese Retail Trade for November and Industrial Production will be due on Thursday. On Friday, the UK’s Nationwide Housing Prices will be released. Amidst the holiday season's thin trading, the risk sentiment and the ongoing adjustments in central bank policies are expected to continue influencing the GBP/JPY cross movements.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|181.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.87
|Daily SMA50
|184.07
|Daily SMA100
|183.74
|Daily SMA200
|178.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.3
|Previous Daily Low
|180.51
|Previous Weekly High
|184.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.79
|Previous Monthly High
|188.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|182.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|181.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|182.33
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains toward 0.6900 on sustained US Dollar weakness
AUD/USD is extending its upside toward 0.6900 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair benefits from the persistent US Dollar softness, an upbeat mood and renewed Chinese measures to promote growth. The Aussie could see exaggerated moves amid pre-New Year light trading.
Gold price extends the winning streak toward $2,100
Having posted a record close above $2,070 on Wednesday, Gold price is extending its winning streak toward $2,100 in Asian trading on Thursday. Increased dovish Fed pivot bets and strong US bond auctions keep weighing on the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1100, focus shifts to US data
EUR/USD extends the rally above the 1.1100 level during the Asian session on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar lends some support to the major pair, despite a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US jobs data.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will likely rally to $2,550 following recent bullish breakout
Ahead of the new year, cryptocurrencies are exhibiting volatility, with no asset following a fixed pattern. This kind of behavior is expected before a major event that can have a considerable impact on the price action, and in the crypto market’s case, it is the upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Navigating languid markets that still break fresh higher ground
The period between Christmas and New Year's is not typically known for a significant influx of market-moving news; however, the Treasury rally on Wednesday, supported by the success of the five-year stop-through, carried notable weight and saw 10s richer by almost 10 bps, with yields slipping below 3.80%, the lowest since July.