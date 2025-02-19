GBP/JPY holds losses near 191.50 following UK inflation data

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.

The United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. It is the inflation measure used in the government’s target. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Japan’s trade deficit widened sharply to JPY 2,758.78 billion in January from JPY 1,766.54 billion a year earlier, exceeding market estimates of JPY 2,100 billion. Imports surged 16.7% YoY to a 26-month high, significantly outpacing December’s 1.7% growth and surpassing forecasts of 9.7%. Exports, however, expanded at a slower 7.2% YoY, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth but missing expectations of 7.9%.

The GBP/JPY pair weakens as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains traction amid growing expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will continue raising interest rates to combat persistent inflation. However, the JPY’s upside may be capped as investors digest weaker-than-expected economic data.

The monthly CPI inflation dipped to -0.1% in January from +0.3% in December, outperforming market forecasts of -0.3%. Meanwhile, Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 3.7% YoY, aligning with market expectations and accelerating from December’s 3.2%. Additionally, services inflation surged to 5.0% YoY in January, up from 4.4% in the previous month.

GBP/JPY remains under pressure near 191.50 during early European trading on Wednesday, following the release of UK inflation data. The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% year-over-year (YoY) in January, up from December’s 2.5% increase and exceeding market expectations of 2.8%. The reading remains well above the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% target.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.