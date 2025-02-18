GBP/JPY holds gains around 191.50 following UK employment data

The Unemployment Rate is the broadest indicator of Britain’s labor market. The figure is highlighted by the broad media, beyond the financial sector, giving the publication a more significant impact despite its late publication. It is released around six weeks after the month ends. While the Bank of England is tasked with maintaining price stability, there is a substantial inverse correlation between unemployment and inflation. A higher than expected figure tends to be GBP-bearish.

The ILO Unemployment Rate released by the UK Office for National Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. It is a leading indicator for the UK Economy. If the rate goes up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the UK labor market. As a result, a rise leads to a weakening of the UK economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while an increase is seen as bearish.

Markets are now pricing-in an additional 37 basis points rate increase by the Bank of Japan in 2025, driving the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond to its highest level since April 2010.

Claimant Count Change, showing that the number of people claiming jobless benefits, climbed by 22K in January, compared with a revised drop of 15.1K in December, missing the estimated 10K figure. The Employment Change data for December came in at 107K versus November’s 35K.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months leading up to December, aligning with previous figures. Market expectations had anticipated a slight increase to 4.5%.

