GBP/JPY holds above 199.00 as UK employment data beats expectations

The change in the number of those claiming jobless benefits is an early gauge of the UK’s labor market. The figures are released for the previous month, contrary to the Unemployment Rate, which is for the prior one. This release is scheduled around the middle of the month. An increase in applications is a sign of a worsening economic situation and implies looser monetary policy, while a decrease indicates improving conditions. A higher-than-expected outcome tends to be GBP-bearish.

The Claimant Count Change released by the UK Office for National Statistics presents the change in the number of unemployed people in the UK claiming benefits. There is a tendency for the metric to influence GBP volatility. Usually, a rise in the indicator has negative implications for consumer spending and economic growth. Generally, a high reading is seen as bearish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bullish.

The Unemployment Rate is the broadest indicator of Britain’s labor market. The figure is highlighted by the broad media, beyond the financial sector, giving the publication a more significant impact despite its late publication. It is released around six weeks after the month ends. While the Bank of England is tasked with maintaining price stability, there is a substantial inverse correlation between unemployment and inflation. A higher than expected figure tends to be GBP-bearish.

The ILO Unemployment Rate released by the UK Office for National Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. It is a leading indicator for the UK Economy. If the rate goes up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the UK labor market. As a result, a rise leads to a weakening of the UK economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while an increase is seen as bearish.

The Pound remains near year-to-date highs, consolidating gains, after rallying for six consecutive days. An unexpected decline in jobless claimants in July has given a fresh boost to the British Pound on Tuesday. Data released by the UK Office for National Statistics revealed that the Unemployment rate remained steady at 4.7% in the three months to July, as expected, while net employment declined less than expected, and jobless claims also fell. The number of requests for unemployment benefits fell by 6,200 in July, while the June initial estimate of a 25,900 increase was revised to a 15,500 decline. The market had forecasted another increase of around 20,800 in July. Furthermore, net employment fell by 8,000, well below the 20,000 decline expected and following a 41,000 drop in June. Wages have grown at their lowest pace in almost a year, 4.6% in the three months to June, from 5% in the previous period. These figures justify the strong opposition to cutting interest rates seen in the BoE monetary policy committee last week, and strengthen the case for steady interest rates during the rest of the year. The Japanese Yen, on the other hand, is struggling after dovish remarks from Bank of Japan policymakers last week. The BoJ remains committed to continuing to tighten its monetary policy, but recent concerns about trade uncertainty and the impact of US tariffs are likely to deter the bank from hiking rates in the near term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.