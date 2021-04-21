GBP/JPY flits with weekly lows, around 150.00 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight day.
  • Reviving demand for the safe-haven JPY, a pullback in the GBP contributed to the slide.
  • Weakness below the 149.80 region will set the stage for an extension of the downfall.

The GBP/JPY cross dropped to the lower end of its weekly trading range, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the key 150.00 psychological mark.

The cross extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 152.00 mark, or near two-week lows and witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Reviving demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, along with a pullback in the British pound contributed to the downfall.

Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a weaker tone surrounding the equity markets, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven currencies and continued benefitting the JPY.

On the other hand, the sterling was pressured by softer UK consumer inflation figures released earlier this Wednesday. In fact, the headline UK CPI rose 1.5% in March and the yearly rate came in at 0.7%, both missing consensus estimates. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength further exerted some pressure on the pound.

With the latest leg down, the GBP/JPY cross now seems to have stalled its recent bounce from multi-week tops. A subsequent slide below the 149.80 region will set the stage for the resumption of the corrective pullback from three-year tops, around the 153.40 region touched earlier this April

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 150.12
Today Daily Change -0.60
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 150.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.04
Daily SMA50 149.91
Daily SMA100 145.45
Daily SMA200 141.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 151.98
Previous Daily Low 150.57
Previous Weekly High 150.83
Previous Weekly Low 149.38
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 151.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 151.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 150.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 149.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 151.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 152.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground

EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.

GBP/USD dips below 1.39 amid dollar strength, Johnson's warnings

GBP/USD has extended its falls and trades under 1.39, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.

BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery

Bitcoin price saw a 10% rebound from its low at $50,931 and the entire market had a significant recovery. Ethereum price is closer to all-time highs and has outperformed BTC. XRP is fighting to stay above a critical resistance level on the daily chart.  

GBP/USD dips below 1.39 amid dollar strength, Johnson's warnings

GBP/USD has extended its falls and trades under 1.39, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.

XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark

An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.

