GBP/JPY flat-lines above mid-160.00s, eyes nearly two-week high touched on Monday

- GBP/JPY reverses an intraday dip to the 160.00 neighbourhood, though lacks follow-through.
- The monthly upbeat UK jobs data underpins the Sterling and acts as a tailwind for the cross.
- Recession fears, expectations for a hawkish shift by the BoJ benefit the JPY and caps gains.
The GBP/JPY cross attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of the 160.00 psychological mark and turns neutral during the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The cross is currently placed just above the mid-160.00s and remains well within the striking distance of a two-week high touched on Monday.
A combination of factors provides a modest lift to the British Pound, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. The US Dollar extends the overnight pullback from a multi-week top, which, along with the upbeat UK jobs data, underpins the Sterling. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell by 12.9K in January. Moreover, the previous month's reading was also revised down sharply to -3.2K from the 19.7k rise estimated originally.
Additional details of the report revealed that Average Earnings excluding bonuses were up 6.7% during the three months to December. Excluding the pandemic period, this is the fastest rise since records began in 2001 and adds pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to deliver another interest-rate increase next month. This, along with the overnight breakout through the 159.40-159.50 horizontal resistance, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/JPY cross. That said, the emergence of some buying around the Japanese Yen (JPY) caps the upside.
The markets now seem to speculate that the possible Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor candidate Kazuo Ueda will dismantle the yield curve control sooner rather than later. Apart from this, looming recession risks continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and drive some haven flows towards the JPY. This, to a larger extent, helps offset the data, which showed that the Japanese economy grew less than expected in the fourth quarter. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying around the GBP/JPY cross before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|160.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.63
|Daily SMA50
|161.06
|Daily SMA100
|163.49
|Daily SMA200
|163.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.2
|Previous Daily Low
|158.4
|Previous Weekly High
|159.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.43
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
