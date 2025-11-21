GBP/JPY finds support at the 204.90 area and returns to 205.40



The Pound is trimming previous losses and returns to the mid-range of the 205.00s after a sharp pullback to session lows at 204.80 earlier on the day. The Yen has bounced up across the board following Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama's comments, complaining about unwanted Yen weakness.



Katayama affirmed in a news conference on Friday that Japanese authorities are alarmed by “recent one-sided, sharp moves in the currency market," and that they are ready to take “appropriate action” against excessive volatility, which has been seen as a clear warning of intervention.

The Yen sold earlier in the week, with the GBP/JPY rallying more than 1% over the past four days. News that Prime Minister Takaichi was assembling a 21.3 trillion Yen (USD 135.40 billion) stimulus package to help households cope with increasing inflationary pressures boosted concerns of a fiscal crisis and triggered a “Sell Japan” trade.

Meanwhile, Japanese data released on Thursday revealed that consumer prices ticked up to three-month highs, at a 3.0% year-on-year rate in October, from 2.9% in September. These figures are keeping hopes of a December BoJ rate hike alive, despite the pressures of the government to maintain an expansive policy, and provided additional support to the Yen.

In the UK, recent macroeconomic data have not been particularly supportive. Retail Sales fell 1.1% in October against expectations of a flat reading, and following a 0.7% gain in September. The market is now awaiting November's preliminary PMI figures that, barring a positive surprise, are not expected to cheer investors.