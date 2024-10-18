GBP/JPY extends gains to near 196.00 following solid UK Retail Sales data

- GBP/JPY rises as UK Retail Sales unexpectedly grew by 0.3% MoM in September, defying market expectations of a 0.3% decline.
- The Pound Sterling may struggle as the BoE faces increasing pressure to accelerate rate cuts following lower inflation and jobs data.
- The Japanese Yen strengthened due to verbal intervention from Japanese authorities.
GBP/JPY continues to rise for the second consecutive day, trading around 195.90 during the Asian session. The Pound Sterling (GBP) gained momentum following a solid Retail Sales report from the United Kingdom (UK) released on Friday.
According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK Retail Sales increased by 0.3% month-over-month in September, following a 1.0% rise in August. This was unexpected, as markets had anticipated a 0.3% decline for the month. On an annual basis, Retail Sales grew by 3.9%, compared to a 2.3% increase in August. Core Retail Sales, excluding automotive fuel, also rose by 0.3% month-over-month, down from the previous 1.1% growth, but better than the forecasted -0.3%.
Despite the positive Retail Sales report, the British Pound may encounter challenges as the Bank of England (BoE) faces mounting pressure to expedite rate cuts. This pressure stems from recent economic data showing declines in Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation figures, along with disappointing labor market statistics.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) gained ground, partly due to verbal intervention from Japanese authorities. Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and the top foreign exchange official stated on Friday that recent movements in the Yen have been "somewhat rapid and one-sided," emphasizing that excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market is undesirable.
Additionally, a spokesman for the Japanese government highlighted the importance of stable currency movements that reflect economic fundamentals, noting that authorities are closely monitoring foreign exchange fluctuations, particularly any speculative activity, with a heightened sense of urgency.
Japan's National Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed to a year-on-year rate of 2.5% in September. Meanwhile, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food items, registered at 2.4%, a decrease from a 10-month high of 2.8%.
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (MoM)
The Retail Sales data, released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, measures the volume of sales of goods by retailers in Great Britain directly to end customers. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the MoM reading comparing sales volumes in the reference month with the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Fri Oct 18, 2024 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 0.3%
Consensus: -0.3%
Previous: 1%
Source: Office for National Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to near 1.0850, awaits Fedspeak
EUR/USD is rebounding to near 1.0850 in the early European session on Friday. China's stimulus optimism and a broad US Dollar correction help the pair recover the dovish ECB decision-induced losses. All eyes remain on the Fedspeak.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3050 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD extends recovery from a two-month low to trade above 1.3050 in European trading on Friday. Stronger-than-expected UK Retail Sales data put a fresh bid under the Pound. Meanwhile, the US Dollar sees some profit-taking ahead of Fedspeak.
Gold price stands firm near record high, above $2,700 amid global monetary easing cycle
Gold price builds on its uptrend witnessed over the past week or so and climbs beyond the $2,700 mark, hitting a fresh record high during the Asian session on Friday. Major central banks have been cutting interest rates and are expected to ease monetary policy further.
Dogecoin whale activity takes a hit, will DOGE price plummet?
Dogecoin notes a drop in the count and volume of whale transactions in the last two days. On-chain data from IntoTheBlock shows that whales have likely slowed down their activity.
Retail Sales post broad advance in September
Despite worries about the financial health of the consumer and potential weakening in the labor market, U.S. retailers had a solid month in September. Control group sales rose more than twice the expected amount, pointing to stronger Q3 consumer spending.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.