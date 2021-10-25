GBP/JPY edges up from 155.90 lows and consolidates near 156.50

- The pound ticks up on Monday and returns to 156.50 area.
- The yen loses ground amid a moderate risk appetite.
- GBP/JPY remains positive, aiming to 158.22 – DBS Bank.
The British pound has edged up on Monday against a somewhat softer Japanese yen. The pair found support 155.90 lows, on its retreat from multi-year highs above 158.00, and has advanced to consolidate at the 155.50 area.
The Japanese yen eases on a moderate risk appetite
The safe-haven yen has lost ground on a very calm session on Monday, with the risk-sensitive pound supported by a mild appetite for risk. In absence of key macroeconomic releases, market sentiment has remained fairly positive, with the major stock indexes in the green.
From a wider perspective, however, the major currencies have been trading without a clear direction, with the investors reluctant to place large bets ahead of a string of high-relevance events due later this week.
The monetary policy releases by the Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, and the European Central Bank, plus the preliminary estimations of US Q3 Gross Domestic product data are expected to open a new impulse to the market and st the near-term direction for the major crosses.
GBP/JPY: Aiming towards the 158.22 high – DBS Bank
The pound remains biased higher, according to Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, heading to levels past 158.00: “A quick look at the daily Ichimoku charts shows bullish momentum remains in a feverish pitch, and there is no affirmation that the 158.22 highs are a verified absolute top. Hence, we remain open to the possibility of the cross assailing higher levels before it ends terminally the bull run that currently came off 148.47, the July 2021 lows.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|156.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.72
|Daily SMA50
|152.15
|Daily SMA100
|152.59
|Daily SMA200
|151.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.66
|Previous Daily Low
|155.93
|Previous Weekly High
|158.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.93
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
