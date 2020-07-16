GBP/JPY drops to over 1-week lows, bears eyeing a break below 134.00 mark

- GBP/JPY extended the previous day’s rejection slide from the 135.00 round-figure mark.
- The GBP bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Thursday’s upbeat UK employment details.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and added to the intraday selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the 134.00 round-figure mark.
The cross came under some fresh selling pressure on Thursday and extended the previous day's rejection slide from the key 135.00 psychological mark. The offered tone surrounding the British pound was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.
The sterling remained depressed following the release of UK employment details, which showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits unexpectedly fell by 28.1K in June. Adding to this, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.9% in May as compared to 4.2% anticipated.
Meanwhile, concerns about worsening US-China relations overshadowed the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which further benefitted the Japanese yen's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
With Thursday's downfall, the cross has retreated nearly 200 pips from the vicinity of the 136.00 mark over the past five trading sessions. Some follow-through weakness below the 134.00 mark will set the stage for a slide further towards the 133.35-30 horizontal support amid the risk-off mood.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|134.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.83
|Daily SMA50
|133.69
|Daily SMA100
|133.66
|Daily SMA200
|137.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.09
|Previous Daily Low
|134.47
|Previous Weekly High
|135.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.03
|Previous Monthly High
|139.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
