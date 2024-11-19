GBP/JPY depreciates to near 195.50 ahead of the BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings

- GBP/JPY loses ground as traders adopt caution ahead of BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings on Tuesday.
- The British Pound may depreciate as markets price in an 80% probability of another BoE rate cut in December.
- The Japanese Yen receives downward pressure from uncertainty over the timing of the next BoJ’s rate hike.
The GBP/JPY cross retraces its recent gains, trading near 195.50 during European hours. Traders exercise caution ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Report Hearings on Tuesday. During these hearings, BoE officials, including Governor Andrew Bailey, will address questions from the Treasury Committee of the House of Commons regarding recent interest rate decisions.
The British Pound (GBP) may face headwinds, with markets pricing in an 80% probability of another BoE rate cut next month, potentially bringing rates to just above 4% by the end of 2025. Investors are also closely watching the UK’s October inflation data, forecasted at 2.2%.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) faces pressure amid uncertainty surrounding the timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). On Monday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized that rate hikes would proceed gradually, depending on economic performance, but refrained from providing a specific timeline for future adjustments.
On Tuesday, Japan’s Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa highlighted the importance of “boosting pay for all generations” as part of the country’s economic package, adding that the government is targeting swift cabinet approval for the plan.
Additionally, Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato expressed heightened vigilance over foreign exchange movements, stressing the importance of stable currency behavior aligned with economic fundamentals. Kato reaffirmed that the ministry would take appropriate measures to address excessive forex fluctuations.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fresh declines should not be ruled out
AUD/USD came under renewed and strong downside pressure on Wednesday, breaking below the 0.6500 support to hit new two-day lows amid further improvement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: There is no life above 1.0600… for now
The resumption of the buying pressure lent extra wings to the Greenback and dragged EUR/USD to the boundaries of the key 1.0500 region, all following another unsuccessful attempt to surpass the key 1.0600 hurdle.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see 23% decline as investors are potentially rotating to other altcoins
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,040 on Wednesday as on-chain data reveals a mix of capitulation and profit-taking among long-term holders. The selling pressure stems from investors potentially rotating into other better-performing altcoins in the past week.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.