GBP/JPY consolidating below 182.00 ahead of Japan CPI, UK GDP

- The GBP/JPY is stuck in familiar levels after a quiet early half of the trading week.
- Japanese CPI inflation and UK GDP growth figures due for the Friday trading sessions.
- Bearish correction in the Guppy is struggling to develop meaningful momentum.
The GBP/JPY continues to struggle to push decisively in either direction and has been constrained between the 182.00 and 181.00 major levels for the past week despite being down 1.7% for September.
The early trading week saw limited economic data releases for both the Pound Sterling (GBP) and the Japanese Yen (JPY), but the week is set to close out with meaningful data for both sides of the Guppy.
Friday sees the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading for Japan, which last printed at 2.9% for the headline annualized figure in August. September's Core Tokyo CPI last saw 4.0% for the same period, and Yen bidders will be watching closely.
Despite Japanese inflation printing above the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2% target, the BoJ is concerned about inflation sinking below target in a projected slowdown for Japanese price growth, and the Japanese central bank will be looking for evidence that inflation is anchoring in longer-term before reversing its negative rate policy regime.
On the UK side, Friday will see Gross Domestic Product figures, which is forecast to hold steady at 0.2%. The UK is facing a broad economic slowdown in the economic data, and a miss in forecasts could see the Pound Sterling sagging even lower on the charts.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The Guppy lifted from yesterday's lows near 180.90 but the GBP/JPY is getting capped by price action just below 181.70. Hourly candles have remained pinned to the 34-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as momentum bleeds out.
On the daily candlesticks, the GBP/JPY is dragging back into the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above 180.00, with the 200-day SMA far below current bid levels near 172.00.
The Guppy's medium-term walkback is seeing limited downside, but the slow-motion downside is seeing technical indicators starting to signal oversold conditions, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaching the lower boundaries on a 14-day rolling basis.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|181.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.52
|Daily SMA50
|183.28
|Daily SMA100
|180.29
|Daily SMA200
|171.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.87
|Previous Daily Low
|181.05
|Previous Weekly High
|183.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.82
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|182.57
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts biggest daily gain in a month Premium
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0579, which marked the highest level in two days, before experiencing a pullback towards 1.0550. Despite the retreat, the Euro had its best performance in a month. The focus turns to consumer inflation data for the Eurozone and the US on Friday.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2200
GBP/USD extended its rebound and rose to 1.2224. Later it pulled back under 1.2200, but is still headed toward the biggest daily gain in more than a month. A correction of the US Dollar boosted the pair.
Gold extends slump to the $1,850 region Premium
Gold price extended its decline on Thursday to $1,857.66 a troy ounce, its lowest since early March. The US Dollar lost ground against most major rivals but surged vs the bright metal as the market mood slightly improved. European and American indexes traded with a better tone, helped by encouraging United States macroeconomic data.
Coinbase receives regulatory approval to launch derivative trading for non-US customers
Coinbase is emerging as the biggest entity to defy the enforcement actions pursued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after successfully launching its International exchange in Bermuda in Q2 this year.
Germany’s economic health check shows further signs of weakness
The debate over whether Germany is emerging as the 'sick man of Europe' again has picked up steam once again over the summer. In our view, the answer is a resounding "yes”.