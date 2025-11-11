TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY consolidates near two-week high, above 203.00 ahead of UK jobs data

  • GBP/JPY stalls a one-week-old uptrend as bulls turn cautious ahead of UK jobs data.
  • The BoJ rate hike uncertainty continues to undermine the JPY and supports the cross.
  • Dovish BoE expectations and the UK’s fiscal concerns act as a headwind for spot prices.
GBP/JPY consolidates near two-week high, above 203.00 ahead of UK jobs data
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross enters a bullish consolidation phase and holds steady above the 203.00 round figure, near a two-week peak, touched during the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of the UK employment details before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from the 199.00 neighborhood, or a one-month low touched last week.

The crucial UK jobs report could make it easier to justify a Bank of England (BoE) rate cut next month as the Unemployment Rate in the three months to September is expected to creep higher to 4.9%, which would be the highest level since 2021. Any further signs of a slack in the UK labour market would back the case for more easing by the BoE on the back of softer inflation. This, along with concerns about the UK's fiscal situation, holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP) and caps the GBP/JPY cross.

The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, continues with its relative underperformance amid the Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike uncertainty. In fact, a summary of BoJ policymakers' opinions at their October meeting released on Monday reflected that there was some uncertainty over the effect of new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s policies on the economy and prices. Moreover, board members suggested the fallout from higher US tariffs and Japanese companies' wage momentum as key factors in deciding the timing of the next interest rate hike.

Adding to this, BoJ’s Junko Nakagawa said on Monday that the central bank will proceed cautiously with policy decisions. This, along with the upbeat market mood, is seen undermining the JPY's safe-haven status and offering some support to the GBP/JPY cross. However, expectations that Japanese authorities might intervene to stem further weakness in the domestic currency act as a headwind for the currency pair ahead of the UK macro data. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.

Economic Indicator

ILO Unemployment Rate (3M)

The ILO Unemployment Rate released by the UK Office for National Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. It is a leading indicator for the UK Economy. If the rate goes up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the UK labor market. As a result, a rise leads to a weakening of the UK economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while an increase is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Nov 11, 2025 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 4.9%

Previous: 4.8%

Source: Office for National Statistics

The Unemployment Rate is the broadest indicator of Britain’s labor market. The figure is highlighted by the broad media, beyond the financial sector, giving the publication a more significant impact despite its late publication. It is released around six weeks after the month ends. While the Bank of England is tasked with maintaining price stability, there is a substantial inverse correlation between unemployment and inflation. A higher than expected figure tends to be GBP-bearish.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers