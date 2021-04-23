GBP/JPY clings to modest gains near session tops, remains below 150.00 mark

- GBP/JPY gained positive traction on Friday and snapped three days of the losing streak.
- The British pound got a minor lift following the release of upbeat UK PMI print for April.
- An uptick in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
The GBP/JPY cross held on to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the key 150.00 psychological mark.
A combination of factor assisted the cross to regain some positive traction on the last day of the week and stage a modest bounce from the vicinity of monthly lows, around the 149.40-35 region. The prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar extended some support to the British pound, which got an additional boost from better-than-expected UK PMI prints for April.
On the other hand, a positive tone around the US equity futures undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some additional support to the GBP/JPY cross. That said, renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries might continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which might act as a headwind and cap the gains for the cross.
Even from a technical perspective, acceptance below the 150.00 mark might have already set the stage for additional near-term weakness. Hence, any subsequent move back above the mentioned handle could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly. The GBP/JPY cross seems poised to prolong its corrective pullback from over three-year tops touched earlier this April.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|149.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.1
|Daily SMA50
|150.12
|Daily SMA100
|145.66
|Daily SMA200
|141.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.65
|Previous Daily Low
|149.42
|Previous Weekly High
|150.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.38
|Previous Monthly High
|152.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.