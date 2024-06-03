GBP/JPY churns near 200.00 ahead of a quiet week

GBP/JPY has struggled in a rough range after hitting multi-decade highs at 200.75 in May, waffling between bids north of 200.00 and a near-term floor just below 199.00. The Guppy is treading water on the high side, but bulls finally appear to have run out of gas after pushing the pair into higher closes for five consecutive months.

Japanese Labor Cash Earnings are expected to accelerate to 1.7% for the year ended in April, forecast to rise to 1.7% from the previous period’s 0.6% increase. Wage growth remains a key driver in Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymaking as the Japanese central bank remains fearful of Japanese inflation slumping to near-zero growth figures. A firm rebound in wage growth will help bolster the BoJ’s confidence in closing the differential between Japanese monetary policy and other major central banks around the world.

UK YoY BRC Retail Sales are expected to rebound to 1.2% through May, a healthy recovery but still underperforming the previous period’s -4.4% decline. April’s YoY Retail Sales figures had tumbled to its lowest level since December of 2019, and investors are hoping that May’s annualized figure is able to recover ground. UK BRC Retail Sales are slated to print early Tuesday.

GBP/JPY is cycling the 200.00 major handle heading into a quiet week for both currencies, with the economic data calendar almost entirely populated with low-tier data releases through the majority of the trading week. UK BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales are expected to recover ground in May, while Japanese Labor Cash Earnings are expected to accelerate for the year ended in April.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.