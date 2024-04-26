GBP/JPY breaches 197.00 for the first time since 2008

- GBP/JPY continues to grind into multi-year highs.
- Japanese Yen continues to erode across the board.
- BoJ reaffirms monetary policy stance, markets pummel JPY.
GBP/JPY touched chart territory above 197.00 for the first time since September of 2008 as markets meet the Bank of Japan (BoJ) head-on and batter the Yen into decades-long lows.
The BoJ maintained its hyper-easy monetary policy, prompting a broad-market Yen selloff. The Japanese central bank will resume large-scale Japanese government bond purchasing, and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda paid lip service with little action on Yen exchange rates, inflation, and interest rate forward guidance in a broadly disappointing BoJ showing.
Coming up next week, a light economic calendar from the UK, and an update on Japan’s Retail Sales figures slated for early Tuesday. Retail Trade in Japan is expected to ease to 2.2% growth for the year ended in March, down from the previous period’s 4.6%.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
With the pair trading into 16-year highs, the Guppy is breaking into extremely bullish chart territory above the 197.00 handle. The GBP/JPY is up 10.2% from 2024’s early bounce from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 180.00.
The Guppy is set for a fourth consecutive month-on-month gain, and the pair is up over 50% from 2020 lows set near 130.00.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
