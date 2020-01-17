GBP/JPY: Bid at 17-day highs amid mounting BOE rate cut bets

- GBP/JPY is trading at one-month highs above 144.00.
- The cross is gaining altitude despite market pricing BOE rate cut.
- Yen sell-off continues to push GBP/JPY higher.
GBP/JPY is trading at 17-day highs in Asia despite Bank of England (BOE) interest rate cut bets continuing to rise in reaction to the latest UK data.
The pair is currently trading around 144.10, having hit a high of 144.17 soon before press time. That was the highest level since Dec. 31.
Rate cut bets
Traders ramped up bets for the BOE to lower rates in January following the release of weaker-than-expected inflation data earlier this week.
As of Thursday, markets were pricing in a more than 60% chance of a cut in January, up from 44% on Tuesday.
Even so, GBP/JPY is pushing higher. The pair has risen by more than 300 pips since bottoming out at 140.82 on Jan. 6.
The JPY cross has benefitted from the rise in USD/JPY, which is now trading at 110.22, the highest level since May 2019.
Also, GBP/USD has added more than 100 pips in the last three days, helping GBP/JPY gain altitude.
Market running ahead of itself
Bank of New York Mellon and Nomura International think the market has run ahead of itself in pricing a rate cut from the BOE.
A number of surveys suggest that optimism has picked up since the December elections and the central bank may wait for stronger evidence of slowdown before cutting rates, Bank of New York Mellon strategist said, according to Bloomberg.
Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|144.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.73
|Daily SMA50
|142.13
|Daily SMA100
|138.75
|Daily SMA200
|137.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.14
|Previous Daily Low
|143.13
|Previous Weekly High
|143.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.84
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
