GBP: Guided by the Brexit negotiations – BBH

GBP: Guided by the Brexit negotiations – BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BBH note that the EU's leading negotiator whipsawed sterling yesterday and the net effect was to ease fears that the UK would leave the EU without the agreement.
Key Quotes
“Initial concerns that the negotiations had stalled sent sterling to nearly $1.3120.”
“The willingness to discuss a two-year transition period spurred sterling's recovery. After trading on both sides of Wednesday’s range, it closed on its highs. This was a bullish technical signal and there has been follow-through buying today. It is approaching the 50% retracement of the decline since late September. It is found near $1.3345, which also corresponds to the 20-day moving average. Next week, the UK reports September CPI, retail sales, and labor market data. The market is pricing around a 75% chance of a rate hike next month and next week's data will impact the expectations.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.