The UK is clearly not the only country facing a difficult fiscal prognosis but, since it also runs a sizeable current account deficit, there is potential for the exchange rate to be particularly sensitive to bad fundamental news, Rabobank's FX analyst Jane Foley reports.
Rabobank sees EUR/GBP grinding higher
"This week the Pound Sterling (GBP) has again demonstrated its reaction function to a jittery gilts market. Yesterday, cable plunged around 1.5% into its lows as the USD picked up a safe haven bid. Headed into what is expected to be a tough Autumn Budget for UK Chancellor Reeves on November 26, we expect GBP to remain on the back foot."
"We continue to expect EUR/GBP to grind higher in the months ahead and see scope for cable to dip to GBP/USD1.33 on a 1 to 3-month view."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises back above 1.1650 amid risk reset
EUR/USD is making tepid recovery attempts above 1.1650 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair bounces as the US Dollar retreats amid a positive shift in risk sentiment. Traders now brace for mid-tier US economic data releases.
GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3400 as USD slips ahead of data
GBP/USD is extending the bounce above 1.3400 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair finds some support from a renewed US Dollar weakness and conciliatory remarks from UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves on the fiscal and economic outlook. Traders await the US JOLTS data for fresh directives.
Gold stands firm near all-time peak amid Fed rate cut bets, trade woes
Gold extends its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session on Wednesday and remains close to the all-time peak. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month keeps a lid on the US Dollar recovery move and continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
JOLTS Job Openings set to show a mild decline in July, showing weaker US labor market conditions
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Wednesday by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.