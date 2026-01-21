TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/CAD weakens as sticky UK inflation does little to shift BoE outlook

  • GBP/CAD edges lower as UK inflation fails to derail BoE easing expectations.
  • Headline CPI rises to 3.4% YoY; core inflation holds at 3.2%.
  • Swaps markets price in around 50 bps of BoE rate cuts over the next twelve months.
GBP/CAD weakens as sticky UK inflation does little to shift BoE outlook
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The British Pound (GBP) edges lower against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) on Wednesday, as the latest UK inflation data fails to derail market expectations for a gradual easing path from the Bank of England (BoE). At the time of writing, GBP/CAD trades around 1.8540, down nearly 0.22% on the day.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics showed that UK consumer inflation remained sticky in December. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% on the month, matching forecasts, after falling 0.2% in November. On a yearly basis, headline CPI accelerated to 3.4% from 3.2%, edging above market expectations of 3.3%, while core inflation held steady at 3.2%.

The modest uptick in headline inflation has dimmed hopes for an interest rate cut at the Bank of England’s February meeting. However, employment figures released a day earlier pointed to a cooling labour market, keeping the door open for rate cuts later this year as policymakers balance sticky inflation against a softening growth backdrop.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last month that he expects inflation to return to around the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) 2% target by the middle of this year.

According to a BHH report, the swaps curve is pricing in over an 80% chance that the BoE will cut rates by a total of 50 basis points (bps) over the next 12 months.

Elsewhere in the inflation report, Producer Price Index (PPI) data pointed to easing pipeline pressures, even as the Retail Price Index (RPI) showed retail inflation remained elevated. PPI output prices were flat on the month in December, while the annual rate held steady at 3.4%. By contrast, RPI rose 0.7% MoM after falling 0.4% previously, with the yearly rate accelerating to 4.2% from 3.8%.

On the Canadian side, the economic calendar remains relatively thin, with only second-tier data offering limited direction. The Industrial Product Price Index fell 0.6% MoM in December, well below expectations for a 0.3% rise. Meanwhile, the Raw Materials Price Index rose 0.5% on the month, beating forecasts for a 0.5% decline.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.02%0.04%-0.11%-0.24%-0.45%-0.44%0.26%
EUR-0.02%0.03%-0.07%-0.26%-0.45%-0.45%0.25%
GBP-0.04%-0.03%-0.11%-0.29%-0.48%-0.48%0.21%
JPY0.11%0.07%0.11%-0.12%-0.33%-0.33%0.38%
CAD0.24%0.26%0.29%0.12%-0.20%-0.20%0.50%
AUD0.45%0.45%0.48%0.33%0.20%0.00%0.71%
NZD0.44%0.45%0.48%0.33%0.20%-0.00%0.69%
CHF-0.26%-0.25%-0.21%-0.38%-0.50%-0.71%-0.69%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD meets resistance near 1.1750, focus remains on Trump

EUR/USD meets resistance near 1.1750, focus remains on Trump

EUR/USD is now giving away part of its earlier uptick, receding toward the 1.1730 zone on the back of a mild recovery attempt in the US Dollar. Indeed, the Greenback attempts a rebound as investors continue to closely follow President Trump’s speech at the WEF in Davos.

GBP/USD struggles for direction near 1.3440

GBP/USD struggles for direction near 1.3440

GBP/USD regains some balance and advances toward the 1.3440 zone on Wednesday aftyer bottoming out near the 1.3400 support. Cable’s marginal gains comes on the back of the lacklustre performance of the Greenback amid Trump’s comments in the WEF.

Gold: Bullish stance remains unchanged near $4,900

Gold: Bullish stance remains unchanged near $4,900

Gold extended its impressive rally to a fresh all-time high near $4,900 per troy ounce earlier on Wednesday. Risk appetite remains fragile, with investors staying cautious amid President Trump’s speech at Davos, while EU–US tensions continue to simmer over the Greenland issue.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Bitcoin holds below $90,000 on Wednesday, weighed down by weakening institutional and retail demand. Ethereum defends $2,900 support amid resumption of spot ETF withdrawals. XRP holds above $1.90 as US-listed spot ETFs record the second outflow since launch.

US President Trump at WEF in Davos: No nation can secure Greenland other than US

US President Trump at WEF in Davos: No nation can secure Greenland other than US

US President Donald Trump delivers a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos. "Certain places in Europe not recognizable any more."

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers