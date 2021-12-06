GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Under pressure after breaking below the 200-hour SMA, bears attack 1.6900

- The British pound weakens against the crude-oil-related Canadian dollar as the GBP/CAD breaks below the 200-hour SMA.
- GBP/CAD Price Forecast: Tilted to the downside, as long as the price remains below the 200-hour SMA.
After failing to break below the 50-day moving average (DMA), on Friday, the GBP/CAD finally broke the former, trading at 1.691625 down 0.46%, during the day at the time of writing. Monday market risk-on mood attributed to positive news from South Africa that showed that the COVID-19 omicron variant, despite being contagious, cases are mild compared to the delta variant.
In the overnight session, the GBP/CAD traded sideways underneath the 50 and the 100-hour simple moving averages (HSMA’s), seesawing around the 200-HSMA. However, as the Wall Street session opened, the cross-currency pair slumped 30-pips, as the USD/CAD pair dropped amid an absent economic docket in Canada, dragging with it the GBP/CAD pair, based in CAD strength.
GBP/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
At press time, the GBP/CAD is trading 30-pips above Friday’s low. The near-term bias is tilted to the downside, as the hourly SMA remains above the spot price. Furthermore, the 50-hour SMA crossed under the 100-hour SMA, implying that the pair could print another leg-down.
In the outcome of further downside, the GBP/CAD first support would be December 3 low at 1.6897. A breach of the latter would expose the November 26 cycle low at 1.6837, followed by the 1.6800 figure.
On the other hand, the first resistance would be the 200-hour SMA at 1.6973. If GBP bulls break that level, the next resistance would be the 50-hour SMA at 1.6986, immediately followed by the 100-hour SMA at 1.6995.
GBP/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.6916
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.6995
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.6931
|Daily SMA50
|1.6987
|Daily SMA100
|1.7194
|Daily SMA200
|1.7218
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.7061
|Previous Daily Low
|1.6895
|Previous Weekly High
|1.7114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.6895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.7114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.6722
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.6958
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.6998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.6906
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.6818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.7072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.7238
