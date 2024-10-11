UK data showed in line with expectations GDP growth in August (+0.2% m/m and the same on the 3m/3m measure), Scotiabank’s FX Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
GBP shows signs of stabilizing around 1.3050
“Industrial and manufacturing activity was stronger than expected in August while construction and services grew a little less than expected. The economy remains on track for a modest rise in growth in Q3 overall. The data had little impact on the Pound Sterling (GBP).”
“Spot losses extended modestly yesterday but there are tentative signs of firmer GBP demand emerging on dips below 1.3050 on the short-term charts and spot is developing—so far today—an inside range consolidation signal on the daily chart. Cable losses may be stabilizing. Resistance is 1.3110/15; gains through here are needed to signal short-term strength.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0950 after uneventful US PPI
EUR/USD is back on the bids, hovering around 1.0950 ahead of Wall Street's opening on Friday. The US Dollar sheds some ground, but the pair seems to lack further bullish impetus, as risk sentiment remains sour after US data and ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3100 after UK data
GBP/USD gained upside traction toward 1.3100 during Friday's European trading, in a delayed reaction to the UK GDP and the industrial growth in August. Mild pressure on the US Dollar maintains the pair afloat as US traders reach their desks.
Gold price remains below $2,650, bulls not giving up
Gold price attracts some follow-through buying for the second straight day on Friday and recovers further from a nearly three-week low, around the $2,602 area touched the previous day.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP gain on Friday, meme coin NEIRO erases recent gains
Bitcoin steadies above $60,000 on Friday, gains over 1% on the day. Ethereum trades above $2,400, while BlackRock Spot Ethereum ETF sees a $17.8 million inflow on Thursday. XRP is back above $0.5300 as Ripple files cross-appeal in SEC lawsuit.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.