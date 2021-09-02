“A bearish rising wedge is driving the cart, and even if prices go sideways, chances are we would be filling the rungs of a potential head-and-shoulders right hand side. Such patterns would provide continuation of bearish pressures. A hazy projection of a neckline break can see the cross move towards late October 2020’s 1.8527 peak”

“Within the cloud rests the Kijun support at 1.8447 – a move towards this bears a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.7417-1.9154 (at 1.8490) which covers the rally and latitude of the upside from early January.”

“The cross has tested Tenkan support at 1.8705 (50-DMA at 1.8712), and the cue from the technical indicator shows if bearish pressures persist, we are just in the early stages of decline.”

GBP/AUD recently peaked at 1.9154. The current decline to 1.8679 has tested the 50-day moving average (DMA), delivering a 2.5% decline from the highs. Driving the cross lower is a bearish rising wedge set-up, and the weekly charts hint there remains downside pressure to be captured, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS bank, reports.

