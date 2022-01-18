Microsoft share price has slipped back after it announced it had agreed a deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision for a price of $95 a share, or $68.7bn.
Following on from the recent $12.7bn deal between Take-Two Interactive and Zynga earlier this month, this is a big step up with Microsoft getting in on the ground floor when it comes to creating as well as overseeing content on its own gaming platform.
Activision has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently as management battled allegations of a toxic work culture, which has seen the shares slide back over 35% from their February 2021 record highs.
With annual revenues of just over $8bn the deal gives Microsoft, which has annual revenues of $175bn, the ability to oversee and drive the content across its platforms, not only PC games but gaming consoles as well, as it looks to diversify its revenue stream.
There is a worry that the deal could raise antitrust concerns if Microsoft decides to restrict new content to its own platform, and not allow games on its nearest competition, which is Sony’s PlayStation, and the PS5?
While some have argued that this would be against its own interests and curtail its revenue stream, this wouldn’t be unusual given how Microsoft has got itself into trouble by bundling hardware and software previously.
The way gaming has been going, more and more content is going online, and consoles are becoming more and more expensive. With Microsoft’s deeper pockets that will inevitably mean more investment in faster and more realistic graphics, as well as VR, which in turn will deliver richer content.
There is likely to be a downside however and we look to be already seeing it with more and more games now only available to play online despite the customer having to buy an installation CD. It also means that as well as buying the CD, customers will also have to pay for the monthly Xbox Live subscription.
It’s already started to happen with Battlefield 2042 which you can only play online, despite having to pay for the installation CD as well.
Nonetheless, we’ve seen the likes of Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive shares rise on today’s news.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes lower toward 1.1350 as US stocks plunge
EUR/USD extends its slide toward 1.1350 during the American trading hours as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets. S&P 500 Index is down 1.5% after the opening bell on Tuesday and the US Dollar Index is holding above 95.50 despite disappointing NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index data.
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3700
GBP/USD is trading at its lowest level since January 11 below 1.3600 on Tuesday. Markets remain risk-averse amid the sharp decline witnessed in major equity indexes in the US after the opening bell and the dollar preserves its strength.
Gold loses recovery momentum after testing $1,820
Gold staged a rebound to $1,820 in the early American session on Tuesday but reversed its direction with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising toward 1.85%. XAU/USD was last seen trading in the red around $1,810.
ETH plans to restart new bull rally
Ethereum price witnessed a minor uptrend as it bounced off a crucial support level. This bull rally failed to catch traction, leading to a steep correction back to the aforementioned foothold.
NIO Inc looks for rebound as it establishes its US headquarters
NYSE: NIO had a down year to say the least in 2021, but a long list of positive catalysts are providing some nice tailwinds as we head into 2022.