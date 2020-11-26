G4 central bank balance sheet to expand to $29 trillion – Morgan Stanley

Observers at Morgan Stanley foresee the cumulative balance sheet of G4 central banks – the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, and the European Central Banks – expanding to an unprecedented $29 trillion by the year-end, almost double the size observed at the end of 2019, as noted by Jeroen Blokland, Portfolio Manager for the Robeco Multi-Asset funds.
Major central banks launched massive stimulus programs earlier this year to contain the fallout from the coroanvirus outbreak. While recent positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front has raised hopes for a swift global recovery, there is still a long way to go before the economic activity reaches pre-panedmic levels. As such, central banks are unlikely to halt or scale back stimulus anytime soon.
In other words, the G4 balance sheet looks set to expand further. That's positive news for scare assets such as gold. The yellow metal rose to a record high of $2,075 per ounce in August and was last seen trading near $1,810.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
