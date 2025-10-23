TRENDING:
FX Today: Markets brace for PMIs and US CPI double feature

Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) remained fairly bid in the upper end of its weekly range, while investors kept the prudence intact ahead of the release of US CPI prints. Meanwhile, US-China trade concerns kept doing the rounds alongside the utter absence of news surrounding the US federeal government shutdown.

Here’s what to watch on Friday, October 24:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) set aside Wednesday’s slight retracement and clocked acceptable gains, always keeping its trade in the upper end of the weekly range. The release of the US Inflation Rate will take centre stage, seconded by the advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the month of October and the final U-Mich Consumer Sentiment gauge.

EUR/USD advanced marginally, managing to briefly retest the area beyond the 1.1600 hurdle. The flash HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due, seconded by the ECB’s Consumer Inflation Expectations survey and the speech by the ECB’S Cipollone.

There was no respite for the weekly rout in the British Pound, sending GBP/USD back to the low-1.3300s, down for the fifth day in a row. The preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be published along with Retail Sales, GfK’s Consumer Confidence, and the speech by the BoE’s Woods.

USD/JPY added to the ongoing rally, reaching fresh two-week lows around 152.80. Next on tap on the Japanese calendar will be the advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, the Inflation Rate, and the final prints of the Coincident Index and the Leading Economic Index.

AUD/USD kept its erratic performance well in place, leaving behind two daily drops in a row and surpassing the 0.6500 hurdle once again. The flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due, followed by the speech by the RBA’s Bullock.

WTI jumped to two-week highs, revisiting the area just above the $62.00 mark per barrel in response to fresh US sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Gold regained part of its shine lost in the last couple of days, revisiting the $4,150 region per troy ounce on the back of the resurgence of geopolitical tensions and steady caution ahead of the release of US CPI data. Silver prices reversed part of the weekly decline, reclaiming the $49.00 mark per ounce and above.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1600

EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1600

EUR/USD now exchanges gains with losses near the 1.1600 neighbourhood as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The pair’s lack of direction comes amid acceptable gains in the US Dollar, while investors continue to assess developments on the trade front coupled with the lack of news around the US shutdown and steady caution pre-US CPI data.

GBP/USD: A test of 1.3300 is not ruled out

GBP/USD: A test of 1.3300 is not ruled out

GBP/USD is extending its slide on Thursday, challenging the area of recent lows near the 1.3300 zone. In the meantime, Cable remains under pressure as the Greenback trades with decent gains and markets ramp up expectations for a potential BoE rate cut by year-end.

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold now appears to have entered a consolidative phase around the $4,150 region per troy ounce on Thursday. The move higher in the yellow metal appears supported by a cautious mood ahead of the US CPI data, while a firm Dollar, mixed Treasury yields, and easing trade worries are keeping price action fairly contained.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Bitcoin tests $110,000 resistance as retail traders pile into long positions. Ethereum edges higher toward the 100-day EMA hurdle despite fading institutional interest. XRP rises for the first time in two days, reflecting growing retail demand.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

