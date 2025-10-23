FX Today: Markets brace for PMIs and US CPI double feature

The US Dollar (USD) remained fairly bid in the upper end of its weekly range, while investors kept the prudence intact ahead of the release of US CPI prints. Meanwhile, US-China trade concerns kept doing the rounds alongside the utter absence of news surrounding the US federeal government shutdown.

Here’s what to watch on Friday, October 24:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) set aside Wednesday’s slight retracement and clocked acceptable gains, always keeping its trade in the upper end of the weekly range. The release of the US Inflation Rate will take centre stage, seconded by the advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the month of October and the final U-Mich Consumer Sentiment gauge.

EUR/USD advanced marginally, managing to briefly retest the area beyond the 1.1600 hurdle. The flash HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due, seconded by the ECB’s Consumer Inflation Expectations survey and the speech by the ECB’S Cipollone.

There was no respite for the weekly rout in the British Pound, sending GBP/USD back to the low-1.3300s, down for the fifth day in a row. The preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be published along with Retail Sales, GfK’s Consumer Confidence, and the speech by the BoE’s Woods.

USD/JPY added to the ongoing rally, reaching fresh two-week lows around 152.80. Next on tap on the Japanese calendar will be the advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, the Inflation Rate, and the final prints of the Coincident Index and the Leading Economic Index.

AUD/USD kept its erratic performance well in place, leaving behind two daily drops in a row and surpassing the 0.6500 hurdle once again. The flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due, followed by the speech by the RBA’s Bullock.

WTI jumped to two-week highs, revisiting the area just above the $62.00 mark per barrel in response to fresh US sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Gold regained part of its shine lost in the last couple of days, revisiting the $4,150 region per troy ounce on the back of the resurgence of geopolitical tensions and steady caution ahead of the release of US CPI data. Silver prices reversed part of the weekly decline, reclaiming the $49.00 mark per ounce and above.