FX Today: Focus shifts to Canadian inflation, trade jitters and US shutdown

In an inconclusive start to the week, the US Dollar (USD) alternated gains with losses as investors continued to gauge developments around the US government shutdown, prospects for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and renewed US credit risks.

Here’s what to watch on Tuesday, October 21:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) traded in a vacillating mood around the 98.50 zone and amid mixed US Treasury yields. The API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories will be the only data release on the docket. In addition, the Fed’s Waller is due to speak.

EUR/USD clocked marginal losses around 1.1640 against the backdrop of a generalised flattish mood in the FX galaxy. Absent data releases on the domestic calendar, the focus of attention is expected to be on the speeches by the ECB’s Nagel and Lagarde.

GBP/USD treaded water near 1.3400 amid a slight uptick in the US Dollar. The release of the UK Public Sector Net Borrowing figures will take centre stage, seconded by the speech by the BoE’s Cleland.

USD/JPY added to Friday’s advance, although it failed to extend the earlier breakout above the 151.00 mark. The speech by the BoJ’s Himino will be the sole event on the Japanese docket.

Decent results from the Chinese calendar lent support to AUD/USD, which added to Friday’s gains past the 0.6500 hurdle. Next on tap in Oz will be the speech by the RBA’s Jones.

There was no respite for the decline in WTI prices, with the commodity retreating for the third consecutive day and briefly piercing the $56.00 mark per barrel amid supply glut concerns.

Gold resumed its uptrend on Monday, setting asi Friday’s marked correction and regaining the area beyond the $4,300 mark per troy ounce. The move higher in the precious metal came on the back of shutdown concerns and rising bets of rate cuts by the Fed. Silver prices managed to regain some composure, partially leaving behind Friday’s deep correction and rising to the vicinity of the $53.00 mark per ounce.