TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

FX Today: Focus shifts to Canadian inflation, trade jitters and US shutdown

FX Today: Focus shifts to Canadian inflation, trade jitters and US shutdown
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

In an inconclusive start to the week, the US Dollar (USD) alternated gains with losses as investors continued to gauge developments around the US government shutdown, prospects for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and renewed US credit risks.

Here’s what to watch on Tuesday, October 21:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) traded in a vacillating mood around the 98.50 zone and amid mixed US Treasury yields. The API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories will be the only data release on the docket. In addition, the Fed’s Waller is due to speak.

EUR/USD clocked marginal losses around 1.1640 against the backdrop of a generalised flattish mood in the FX galaxy. Absent data releases on the domestic calendar, the focus of attention is expected to be on the speeches by the ECB’s Nagel and Lagarde.

GBP/USD treaded water near 1.3400 amid a slight uptick in the US Dollar. The release of the UK Public Sector Net Borrowing figures will take centre stage, seconded by the speech by the BoE’s Cleland.

USD/JPY added to Friday’s advance, although it failed to extend the earlier breakout above the 151.00 mark. The speech by the BoJ’s Himino will be the sole event on the Japanese docket.

Decent results from the Chinese calendar lent support to AUD/USD, which added to Friday’s gains past the 0.6500 hurdle. Next on tap in Oz will be the speech by the RBA’s Jones.

There was no respite for the decline in WTI prices, with the commodity retreating for the third consecutive day and briefly piercing the $56.00 mark per barrel amid supply glut concerns.

Gold resumed its uptrend on Monday, setting asi Friday’s marked correction and regaining the area beyond the $4,300 mark per troy ounce. The move higher in the precious metal came on the back of shutdown concerns and rising bets of rate cuts by the Fed. Silver prices managed to regain some composure, partially leaving behind Friday’s deep correction and rising to the vicinity of the $53.00 mark per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1640

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1640

EUR/USD is losing momentum and slips back to daily lows near 1.1640, adding to Friday’s retracement. A better tone in the US Dollar is behind the ongoing correction in the pair as the NA session draws to a close on Monday.

GBP/USD challenges 1.3400 amid USD bounce

GBP/USD challenges 1.3400 amid USD bounce

GBP/USD starts the week on the back foot, flirting with the 1.3400 support as the US Dollar manages to pick up some pace ahead of the closing bell on Wall Street on Monday. Cable remains under gentle pressure, with traders turning their focus to Wednesday’s UK inflation data for the next possible catalyst.

Gold: Upside capped by $4,360

Gold: Upside capped by $4,360

Gold now appears side-lined just below the $4,360 mark per troy ounce on Monday. The yellow metal is drawing support from lingering uncertainty over US–China trade relations and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could take a more dovish turn.

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoffrey Kendrick is the Global Head of Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered. Kendrick met FXStreet during the European Blockchain Convention a few days after a record crypto crash wiped out over $19 billion in leveraged positions. While the episode flags the market’s volatile nature, Kendrick says that the long-term drivers remain favorable and thus higher prices for the major crypto assets can be expected.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Fundamentals in the crypto market remain strong despite the recent correction, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets Research Geoffrey Kendrick says. Institutional adoption is still in its early stages and will continue to grow, bringing more stability but also shifting market dynamics.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers