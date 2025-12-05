NZD/USD bounces up to fresh highs at 0.5780 amid US Dollar’s weakness

The New Zealand Dollar maintains its bullish trend against its US counterpart intact. Downside attempts have been contained above 0.5760, and the pair resumed its uptrend from mid-November lows, reaching monthly highs at 0.5780, with October 6 and 29 highs, in the 0.5800 area coming into focus.

The pair is on track to close the week with a nearly 3% rally over the last two weeks, fuelled by overall US Dollar weakness, as traders brace for a 25 basis points interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve next week, and for two or three more rate cuts next year.

US employment data has boosted hopes of Fed easing

The unexpected decline in net jobs reported by the ADP Employment Change cemented hopes of a Fed interest rate cut next week. The key Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which should be released on Friday, will be delayed until the second week of December due to a record-long US government shutdown that has delayed official data.

In New Zealand, the calendar has been light this week, but the Kiwi remains supported by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) hawkish monetary policy stance. The bank cut rates by 25 basis points at their November meeting, but signalled the end of the easing cycle, which sent the NZD rallying against its main peers.

On Tuesday, Anna Breman, the new RBNZ Governour, made her first public appearance at New Zealand’s Parliament to assure that she will be “laser focused on inflation”. These comments endorse the hawkish view and the monetary policy divergence with the US Federal Reserve, which is supporting the New Zealand Dollar’s rally.