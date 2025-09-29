FX option expiries for Sept 29 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1750 1.6b
- 1.1800 1.6b
- 1.2000 954m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6625 2b
- 0.6725 2.3b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3800 956m
- 1.3990 574m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold clinches fresh record highs above $3,800
Gold resumes its uptrend and refreshes record highs above $3,800 in early Europe on Monday. Concerns about a US government shutdown and market talks on fresh tariffs weigh on the US Dollar amid looming Fed rate cut bets, underpinning Gold. Fedspeak and US data remain in focus.
EUR/USD gains above 1.1700 due to rising Fed rate cut bets
EUR/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.1720 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar weakens after the US August inflation report boosted the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will likely deliver another interest rate cut in October.
GBP/USD gains ground above 1.3400 as US PCE inflation data support Fed rate cut bets
The GBP/USD pair edges higher to near 1.3415 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US August inflation report reinforced market expectations that the US Federal Reserve will likely proceed with another interest rate cut in October.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple recover as the key support level holds
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week, each holding above key support levels after recent declines. While BTC struggles to regain momentum near $112,000, ETH and XRP are finding their footing, which could pave the way for short-term recoveries.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.