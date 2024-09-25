FX option expiries for Sept 25 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1010 917m
- 1.1100 1.1b
- 1.1125 771m
- 1.1130 1.9b
- 1.1140 805m
- 1.1150 1.7b
- 1.1200 1.2b
- 1.1210 1.4b
- 1.1250 927m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3115 623m
- 1.3285 628m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.70 636m
- 144.95 563m
- 145.00 839m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8350 525m
- 0.8445 820m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6740 498m
- 0.6850 961m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3485 955m
- 1.3500 1.8b
- 1.3580 701m
- 1.3600 1.3b
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6210 643m
- 0.6320 1b
