FX option expiries for Sept 18 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1670 2.2b
- 1.1700 3.8b
- 1.1800 3.2b
- 1.1850 942m
- 1.1900 3.2b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 144.00 1.2b
- 146.00 1.3b
- 148.00 590m
- 150.00 561m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6600 1.3b
- 0.6650 775m
- 0.6660 867m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3950 625m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5930 547m
- 0.5935 788m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8745 645m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
The GBP/USD pair edges lower to around 1.3615 during the early European session on Thursday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar. The Bank of England interest rate decision will take center stage later on Thursday, with no change in rates expected.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
The EUR/USD pair holds steady around 1.1815 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar trades flat against the Euro following its plunge to a three-and-a-half-year low as traders assess the Federal Reserve’s rhetoric on further interest rate cuts. Traders await the speech from the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde later on Thursday.
Gold consolidates post-FOMC pullback from record high amid further USD recovery
Gold stalls the post-FOMC pullback from levels beyond the $3,700 mark. The Fed’s dovish stance and rising geopolitical tensions offer support to the precious metal. A further USD recovery from a multi-year low seems to cap the upside for the XAU/USD pair.
Sui bulls target double-digit gains with $4.44 in sight
Sui price trades in green, above $3.80 on Thursday after rebounding from its key support level earlier in the week. The bullish view is further supported by rising Decentralized Exchange activity and favorable funding rates.
Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.