FX option expiries for Oct 25 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0750 763m
- 1.0800 1.6b
- 1.0820 1.2b
- 1.0885 713m
- 1.0900 552m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2775 510m
- 1.2975 597m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 831m
- 150.60 597m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6800 677m
- 0.6820 601m
- 0.6850 822m
- 0.6870 1.3b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3830 546m
- 1.3855 1.2b
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5850 400m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0800 mark, upside potential seems limited
EUR/USD ticks lower on the last day of the week, albeit it lacks any follow-through selling. A softer tone around the US bond yields undermines USD and lends support to the major. Expectations for a less aggressive Fed easing and more ECB rate cuts should cap the upside.
GBP/USD stays defensive toward 1.2950 ahead of US data
GBP/USD returns to the red while trading above 1.2950 in Friday's European trading. The pair snaps the previous rebound amid a pause in the US Dollar correction, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the US economic data releases.
Gold price trades with negative bias around $2,725, remains confined in weekly range
Gold price attracts fresh sellers on Friday and is pressured by a modest USD uptick. Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts benefit the USD and exert pressure on the XAU/USD. Geopolitical risks and the US political uncertainty might lend support to the metal.
Bitcoin shows signs of recovery
Bitcoin has found support at the key $66,000 level, suggesting a potential recovery. However, Ethereum and Ripple prices are struggling below their critical support levels, indicating a possible continuation of their downtrends.
ECB comments suggest there’s a new rush towards neutral rates
The ECB has made a remarkable U-turn recently. Last week’s rate cut was just the beginning, and this week’s comments indicate that the ECB is now eager to quickly bring rates down to neutral and stay ahead of the curve in monetary policy.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.