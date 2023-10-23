FX option expiries for Oct 23 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0450 400m
- 1.0525 384m
- 1.0540 538m
- 1.0550 971m
- 1.0600 1.1b
- 1.0625 2.5b
- 1.0670 838m
- 1.0675 405m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 148.75 1.7b
- 149.00 1.8b
- 149.20 1.5b
- 149.30 630m
- 149.50 1.7b
- 150.00 1.7b
- 150.25 1.1b
- 150.35 452m
- 150.50 659m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8900 520m
- 0.8950 500m
- 0.9050 892m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6300 410m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3600 880m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5825 735m
- 0.5900 482m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0600 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below in the European session on Monday. The pair is weighed by ongoing Middle East tensions and a broad rebound in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. EU sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2150, risk aversion weighs
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2150, struggling to continue its winning streak early in Europe on Monday. A modest US Dollar uptick combined with the Hamas-Israel conflict remains a threat for the pair ahead of this week's key UK/ US data releases.
Gold pulls back from five-month high, trades near $1,970
Gold halts the winning streak that began on October 17, trading lower around $1,970 per troy ounce. While geopolitical tensions between Israel and Hamas typically contribute to a higher demand for gold as a traditional safe-haven asset, the current risk-on sentiment is posing a challenge to the price of gold.
Polkadot likely to slide to $3.70 as weekend rally fizzles out
DOT has been producing lower lows for nearly three months and shows no signs of breaking out. But as DOT trades around the $4 psychological level, investors should note that the possibility of a volatile move.
Geopolitics in the driver's seat ahead of PMIs and ECB
The week kicks off in a quiet fashion in terms of data, so focus will remain on geopolitics and the next developments in the war between Israel and Hamas.