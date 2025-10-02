FX option expiries for Oct 2 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 1.2b
- 1.1580 1.5b
- 1.1615 924m
- 1.1630 965m
- 1.1675 1b
- 1.1695 981m
- 1.1700 1.7b
- 1.1750 1.8b
- 1.1785 2.1b
- 1.1790 1.8b
- 1.1850 1.3b
- 1.1900 1.6b
- 1.2000 1.8b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3600 581m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 147.50 787m
- 148.00 1.3b
- 149.35 649m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6525 885m
- 0.6600 2.1b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3900 777m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1700 as US government shutdown weighs on US Dollar
The EUR/USD pair gains ground near 1.1735 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The concern over the impact of the US government shutdown undermines the US Dollar against the Euro. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3500 amid BoE cautious stance
GBP/USD extends its gains for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3480 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair may further appreciate as the Pound Sterling receives support from the cautious remarks from the Bank of England (BoE) officials.
Gold buyers take breather before the next run to $4,000
Gold holds the previous retracement from record highs of $3,895 early Thursday while the US Dollar struggles with its overnight rebound amid US government shutdown concerns. Technically, Gold remains a ‘buy-the-dips’ trade, with the four-hourly RSI within the bullish zone.
Litecoin price rally extends with bulls eyeing $130
Litecoin price continues to climb, trading above $118 on Thursday, extending gains of over 10% so far this week. The bullish momentum is further supported by rising Open Interest and trading volume in the LTC token. On the technical analysis, it suggests an upward leg targeting levels above $130.
Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation
The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.