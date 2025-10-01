FX option expiries for Oct 1 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 1.6b
- 1.1600 3.4b
- 1.1610 1.6b
- 1.1700 3.4b
- 1.1750 2.5b
- 1.1800 1.9b
- 1.1865 1b
- 1.1875 1b
- 1.1900 2.2b
- 1.1950 1.9b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3600 581m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.15 1.2b
- 146.50 1.2b
- 148.00 673m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6600 1.2b
- 0.6700 1.9b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3650 953m
- 1.3900 823m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8695 507m
- 0.8780 765m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1750 as USD wilts on US goverment shutdown
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1750 in the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground on renewed US Dollar weakness, induced by a US government shutdown. The focus shifts to preloiminary EU inflation data and ADP jobs report for fresh directives.
Gold sits near all-time peak as Fed rate cut bets, US government shutdown weigh on USD
Gold enters a bullish consolidation phase and consolidates near the all-time peak touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought conditions turn out to be a key factor holding back traders from positioning for any further gains, though the supportive fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity is to the upside.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on US shutdown concerns
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3450 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar faces challenges due to the US government shutting down its operations amid Congressional failure to advance the funding. BoE-speak and US data are next on tap.
Bitcoin eyes fresh upside while Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
Bitcoin price trades above $114,000 on Wednesday after finding support around the key level the previous day. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple are nearing their key resistance levels; a decisive close above could trigger a fresh rally.
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.