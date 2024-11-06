FX option expiries for Nov 6 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0650 3.9b
- 1.0725 1.5b
- 1.0750 900m
- 1.0800 2.4b
- 1.0880 1.2b
- 1.0850 2b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 153.50 729m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8475 776m
- 0.8700 1.4b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6475 689m
- 0.6510 729m
- 0.6525 817m
- 0.6675 929m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3750 904m
- 1.3800 555m
- 1.3875 420m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8390 448m
EUR/USD remains heavy on 1.0700 as Trump leads US presidential race
EUR/USD sustains the sell-off on 1.0700, down nearly 1.50% so far, as the focus remains on the US Presidential election outcome. With polls closed in most states, including critical battlegrounds, the Republican nominee Trump is seen leading, underpinning the US Dollar upsurge.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.2850 as Trump trades lift US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading with steep losses near 1.2850 in European trading on Wednesday. A potential Donald Trump presidency has revived the Trump trades, lifting the US Dollar across the board at the expense of the Pound Sterling.
Gold price hammered down to multi-week low as Trump victory triggers sharp USD rally
Gold price (XAU/USD) comes under intense selling pressure heading into the European session on Wednesday and dives to the $2,700 neighborhood, or a nearly three-week low in the last hour.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
DOGE could hit a new yearly high after 50% rally in twenty days
Dogecoin is up 8% on Tuesday following rising expectations of a Donald Trump victory in the ongoing U.S. presidential elections. If the bullish momentum continues, the meme coin leader could rise to a new yearly high.
