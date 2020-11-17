FX option expiries for Nov 17 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1700 669m
- 1.1830 982m
- 1.1850 2.1bn
- 1.1900 1.1bn
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3080 214m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 104.03 424m
- 105.00 556m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8900 923m
- 0.9050 804m
